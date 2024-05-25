Black Starlets wrap up preparations for semi-final clash against Burkina Faso

Black Starlets

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's U17 national team, the Black Starlets, have finished their preparations for their upcoming semi-final clash against Burkina Faso.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, will determine which team secures a spot in the finals of the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations.



Led by head coach Laryea Kingston, the Starlets emerged victorious in both of their group-stage matches, topping Group A.

With an impressive record of scoring seven goals and only conceding once, the Ghanaian youth national team is confident in their chances of winning the tournament.



