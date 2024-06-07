Black Stars arrive in Kumasi hours after beating Mali

Ghana’s Black Stars are back in Kumasi Hours after winning against their opponents in Bamako Mali

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, have returned to Kumasi shortly after their victory against their opponents in Bamako, Mali.

Thanks to a late goal from substitute Jordan Ayew, Ghana secured all three points in a crucial World Cup qualifier, following a Fatawu Issahaku press.



Currently sitting in second place on the league table, Ghana will face Central African Republic in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The team is determined to win this match and solidify their position at the top of their group.



Coach Otto Addo anticipates a tougher challenge against Central African Republic, as the expectations to secure a victory at any cost have increased.



Read full article