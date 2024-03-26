Black Stars draw against Uganda in friendly

The Black Stars have not recorded a win in 2024

In their second friendly match of the March international break, the Black Stars of Ghana were unable to secure a victory against Uganda, settling for a draw in Marrakech on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite taking the lead twice during the game, with goals from Jerome Opoku and Jordan Ayew, Ghana couldn't maintain their advantage.



Otto Addo implemented five changes to the starting lineup from the previous match against Nigeria, including Ebenezer Annan, Denis Odoi, Abu Francis, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Jojo Wollacott.



Ghana started strongly, creating opportunities, with Jordan Ayew making an early attempt on the Ugandan goalkeeper from a free kick. However, his shot was saved.



The deadlock was broken in the seventh minute when Jerome Opoku scored his first goal for the Black Stars, capitalizing on a corner kick delivered by Jordan Ayew.



But Uganda quickly responded, with Steven Mukwala equalizing just 14 minutes later from a penalty awarded after a foul by Annan in the box.

Ghana regained the lead through a penalty of their own, with Jordan Ayew converting after a foul on Odoi in the Ugandan box, marking his fourth goal in three matches for the national team.



Although Ernest Nuamah came close to extending Ghana's lead before halftime, the teams went into the break with Ghana leading 2-1.



The second half saw fewer chances, with Uganda appearing more threatening on the attack. Despite a decent save by Wollacott in the 73rd minute, Uganda capitalized on a rebound eight minutes later to level the score at 2-2.



Despite late efforts from both sides, neither team could secure a winning goal, resulting in a draw.



The outcome means Otto Addo's team concludes the March international break without a victory, having previously lost to Nigeria in their first friendly match.