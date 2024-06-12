Black Stars players visit Komfo Anokye Hospital after CAR victory

The Black Stars, the senior national team, paid a visit to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after they triumphed over the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

Led by captain Thomas Partey, the players spent time with patients, offering encouragement and well wishes for their speedy recovery.



This visit was organized as part of the Asantehene's fundraising initiative to renovate the hospital.

The team has committed to supporting the renovation efforts of the largest hospital in the Ashanti Region.