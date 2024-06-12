Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Black Stars players visit Komfo Anokye Hospital after CAR victory

Black Stars 321t677 Black Stars squad paid a visit to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Stars, the senior national team, paid a visit to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after they triumphed over the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live