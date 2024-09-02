Black Stars technical team will be ready for AFCON 2025 qualifiers despite accident – Henry Asante Twum

Otto Addo and Henry Asante Twum

Source: Footballghana

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has announced that the technical team of the Black Stars, under the leadership of Otto Addo, will be prepared for the forthcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers, despite a recent unfortunate incident.

Otto Addo, along with assistant coach John Paintsil and goalkeepers trainer Fatawu Dauda, was involved in an accident while returning to Accra from a match due to a mechanical failure in their vehicle.

The coaching staff had traveled to Tarkwa to observe the Champion of Champions final between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC at the TnA Stadium.