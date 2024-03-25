Black Stars will have a good future under Otto Addo - Desmond Ofei

Otto Addo

Desmond Ofei, the coach who led the Black Satellites to victory at the African Games, holds an optimistic view on the transformation of the Black Stars under the guidance of Otto Addo.

At the age of 43, Addo has returned to coach the senior national team on a 34-month contract, which may be extended to 24 months.



Despite a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in his first game as coach, a friendly match at the Stade de Marrakesh over the weekend, Addo's reappointment has received positive reactions.



Expressing his joy at Addo's return, Ofei commended him as an exceptional coach with an impressive track record.



He believes that with Addo's guidance, the Black Stars have a promising future.

"I am delighted about Otto Addo's comeback to the Black Stars. As a Ghanaian who has represented the national team and played at the highest level, he brings invaluable experience," Ofei stated in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.



"He has already showcased his coaching abilities, and his return is a positive development for us. With the right support and patience, we will undoubtedly reap the rewards. With a strong technical team and a squad with an average age of 25 years, the future looks promising for the Black Stars."



Looking ahead, Addo aims to secure his first victory as Black Stars coach when they face Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday, March 26, at the same venue.