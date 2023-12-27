Blame your lying NSA boss, not Stonebwoy for current state of Accra Sports Stadium - Sam George

NSA Director-General, Prof. Peter Twumasi

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has urged Ghanaians to blame the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi for the deplorable state of the Accra Stadium which hosted Stonebwoy's sold-out BHIM concert on December 23, 2023.

The Accra Sports Stadium has been left in a sorry state after hosting the concert and others alike. Current pictures of the pitch shows that the stadium is not fit to host a football match.



Motorbike riders were seen performing jaw-dropping spectacle on the pitch while the stage was also mounted on the pitch for Stonebwoy's BHIM concert.



Sam George asserts that Prof. Twumasi is the one responsible for the stadium's current sorry condition, contending that the NSA boss has a tendency to lie.



The parliamentarian argues that globally acclaimed stadia, such as Wembley and Emirates, successfully host concerts without suffering long-term damage, citing effective management as the key difference.



In a social media post, Sam George pointed out that Prof. Twumasi had previously claimed, under oath before the Public Accounts Committee, that the National Sports Authority utilized pitch covers to protect the grass during non-footballing events.



However, the recent state of the Accra Sports Stadium contradicts this assertion, leading Sam George to accuse the NSA DG of perjury.

The MP expressed disappointment in the failure to employ preventive measures despite collecting a salary for December. Sam George firmly places accountability on Prof. Twumasi, vowing to confront him during his next appearance before the Public Accounts Committee.



Read Sam George’s full statement below:





To all those talking about the pitch and all after the @stonebwoy concert, you actually do not sound very intelligent. Did you expect him to go and do grass rehabilitation? Why did he pay the National Sports Authority?



Concerts are held every off season at Wembley, Emirates, Old… pic.twitter.com/bi6J28Pjj7 — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) December 27, 2023

