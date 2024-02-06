BoG to meet with stakeholders to tackle unauthorized mobile money charges

File Photo

The Bank of Ghana is set to hold a meeting today, February 6, 2024, involving officials from the Ghana Revenue Authority and various stakeholders in the financial sector to address concerns raised by mobile money users regarding unauthorized deductions during transactions.

The move comes in response to numerous complaints from mobile money users who have experienced deductions beyond the authorized 1.0% levy following the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy.



Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, Sam George, expressed these concerns during a media briefing in Parliament on February 5, 2024. He urged authorities to urgently address the issue and voiced apprehensions about the implementation structure of the e-levy.



“I still hold the view that the whole implementation architecture of this e-levy is problematic, and the government needs to sit down and understand what it wants to do and not be in a hurry. President Akufo-Addo told us he is in a hurry but he is in a hurry to fail, and that is exactly what they are achieving,” Sam George remarked.

He disclosed details about an upcoming meeting involving the Bank of Ghana, Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs), telecommunications companies, and banks. The discussion aims to tackle systemic issues associated with the ELMAS system, a platform where real-time data uploads have been identified as a significant challenge.



“I am aware there is a meeting where the Bank of Ghana, the EMIs, the telcos, and the banks are supposed to sit to have a conversation. Because there is a problem with the system that is run. They have the ELMAS system or something. And what is happening is the banks and the EMIs are not doing real-time uploads of data to the ELMAS system,” he added.