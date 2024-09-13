Body of Olympian Cheptegei received by family

Rebecca Cheptegei

Source: ESPN

The remains of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically lost her life after being set ablaze by her ex-partner in Kenya, were received by her family and anti-femicide advocates on Friday, just a day before her burial.

Her family gathered with numerous activists who marched to the morgue of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, voicing their opposition to femicide through chants.

Cheptegei marks the fourth female athlete in Kenya to be murdered by a partner or ex-partner, highlighting the ongoing issue of gender-based violence in the region.



