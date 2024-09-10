Bodycam video shows police pulling Miami's Hill from car

Police bodycam footage shows Tyreek Hill traffic stop incident

Source: BBC

Miami police have made public bodycam footage from a traffic stop that involved NFL player Tyreek Hill, during which he was removed from his car and handcuffed by officers.

The incident occurred as Hill was en route to Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the season opener.

Authorities from Miami-Dade have stated that one officer involved in the stop has been reassigned to administrative duties while an investigation is underway.



