Boks' Kolisi returns to Sharks after Racing 92 exit

Siya Kolisi

Source: ESPN

Siya Kolisi, the captain of South Africa, has announced his departure from French club Racing 92 to return to the Sharks in Durban, putting an end to ongoing speculation about his club career.

After one season in the French Top 14, where he faced challenges with injuries and performance, Kolisi confirmed he negotiated his exit.

He expressed gratitude for the club's handling of the situation in an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe.



