Brandon Thomas Asante has settled in Black Stars well – Tariq Lamptey

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Source: Footballghana

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has praised the integration of Brandon Thomas Asante into the Black Stars team.

Asante, who plays for West Brom in the English Championship, received his first call-up to the Ghana national team after an impressive season, scoring 12 goals in 43 games for his club.

Although he was on the bench during the match against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Jordan Ayew came off the bench to score the winning goal, securing a 2-1 victory for the Black Stars.



