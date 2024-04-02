Brandon Thomas-Asante scores in West Brom's comeback draw against Watford

Brandon Thomas-Asante

West Bromwich Albion experienced a remarkable comeback thanks to Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante, who ignited their fightback by scoring a goal with 20 minutes left on the clock.

This came after Watford had taken an early second-half lead with two goals from Edo Kayembe and Mileta Rajovic.



However, in a thrilling turn of events, Darnell Furlong managed to score in stoppage time, securing a valuable point for West Brom and extending their unbeaten streak to eight matches.

Thomas-Asante's goal takes his tally for the season to ten as West Brom continues their quest for promotion to the Premier League.



Despite his impressive performances, the 25-year-old narrowly missed out on a spot in Ghana's team for the AFCON 2023, as he was not included in the final squad despite being named in the provisional list. Despite this setback, Thomas-Asante remains determined to represent Ghana and is eagerly awaiting an invitation to the national team.