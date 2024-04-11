Brandon Thomas-Asante scores in West Brom's win against Rotherham United

Brandon Thomas-Asante

West Bromwich Albion clinched a convincing 2-0 win over Rotherham United on Wednesday evening, with Brandon Thomas-Asante shining as the standout performer.

The victory further strengthened the Baggies' chances of securing a play-off spot, as they currently occupy 5th place in the league standings with 72 points from 42 matches.



The Hawthorns was the venue for the match, where Thomas-Asante put in an impressive 83-minute display. In the 23rd minute, the English-born Ghanaian forward opened the scoring with a well-placed right-footed strike, courtesy of an assist from Adam Reach.

John Swift extended West Brom's lead just before half-time, converting a penalty with a clinical finish. This win marked the Baggies' fourth triumph over Rotherham United, who have only managed one win and one draw in their previous encounters.



Thomas-Asante has been a key contributor this season, making 36 appearances, scoring eleven goals, and providing two assists in the Championship.