Braydon Manu returns to Bundesliga action against Bochum after long injury layoff

Braydon Manu

Following a prolonged absence due to a severe ankle injury, Braydon Manu, a German-born Ghanaian forward, successfully made his comeback in SV Darmstadt 98's friendly match during the recent international break.

His remarkable display has opened the door for his prompt return to the Bundesliga.



Manu, who had been sidelined for around three and a half months, was named in the starting XI for SV Darmstadt 98 in their encounter against VfL Bochum, marking his eagerly awaited return to competitive football.



The match, which took place at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion, ended in a 2-2 draw. Manu featured in the first half before being substituted in the 46th minute.

During the game, Philipp Hofmann netted twice for VfL Bochum in the 30th and 48th minutes, while SV Darmstadt 98's goals came from Tim Skarke in the 62nd minute and Oscar Vilhelmsson in the 76th minute.



Manu's comeback is a significant boost for SV Darmstadt 98, and his performance in the friendly match during the international break, as well as the match against Bochum, indicates that he is prepared to make an impact in the Bundesliga.