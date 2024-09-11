Brazil and Argentina lose in World Cup qualifying

Brazil have picked up four points from a possible 18 in their last six 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier

Source: BBC

Brazil and Argentina faced losses in their recent qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil suffered a 1-0 defeat against Paraguay, marking their fourth loss in the last five qualifiers.

Brazil and Argentina faced losses in their recent qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil suffered a 1-0 defeat against Paraguay, marking their fourth loss in the last five qualifiers. Key players such as Liverpool's Alisson, Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, and West Ham's Lucas Paqueta were in the starting lineup, while the attacking front featured Real Madrid's Rodrygo, Endrick, and Vinicius Jr.





Read full article