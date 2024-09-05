Breen misses out on Paris medal despite dead heat

Olivia Breen missed out on a medal in the women's T38 long jump by the narrowest possible margin

Source: BBC

Olivia Breen from Great Britain narrowly missed a Paralympic medal in the women's T38 long jump, achieving a best jump of 4.99 metres, which tied with Colombia's bronze medalist Karen Palomeque Moreno.

However, Palomeque Moreno's second-best jump of 4.89m surpassed Breen's 4.79m, securing her a spot on the podium.

In contrast, Breen's teammate Anna Nicholson celebrated a bronze medal in the women's F35 shot put, expressing her joy despite the poor weather in Paris.



Read full article