Brighton coach slams Chris Hughton over Tariq Lamptey’s call-up for AFCON

Roberto De Zerbi and Chris Hughton

Brighton’s manager, Roberto De Zerbi has raised questions over coach Chris Hughton’s decision to name injured Tariq Lamptey in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Tariq Lamptey who has been battling injuries all year round has been out of action since November and is yet to recover his recent injury.



Although it is unknown when he will return from injury, the young defender was named by coach Chris Hughton in Ghana’s 55-provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON.



Reacting to Lamptey’s inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON which starts on January 13, De Zerbi subtly questioned if Chris Hughton who coached Brighton and Newcastle in the past indeed watches the Premier League.



“Maybe the coach of Ghana doesn’t watch the Premier League,” De Zerbi said at a press conference ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace.



He added, “Because I don’t know how much time we’ve not played with Tariq Lamptey and if he wants to play with Lamptey I don’t know because if he is not available to play with Brighton, how can he play with Ghana.”

This is likely to be Tariq Lamptey’s first AFCON tournament with Ghana since switching nationalities from England in 2022.



Coach Chris Hughton is expected to name his final 27-man squad for the 2023 AFCON by January 3.



Ghana will come up against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON.





Brighton Boss Roberto De Zerbi is questioning ????????Tariq Lamptey's inclusion in Ghana's 55 man provisional AFCON squad. pic.twitter.com/rDbKWsR5rB — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) December 21, 2023

