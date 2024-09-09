Browns fear Njoku has high ankle sprain

David Njoku

Source: ESPN

During the Browns' second possession of the third quarter, Njoku sustained an ankle injury following a 29-yard reception and run. He went to the medical tent before leaving for the locker room.

During the Browns' second possession of the third quarter, Njoku sustained an ankle injury following a 29-yard reception and run. He went to the medical tent before leaving for the locker room. The team later reported that Njoku was questionable to return, but he did not re-enter the game. He concluded the game with four receptions totaling 44 yards.





Read full article