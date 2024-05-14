Bui Power Authority supports farmers with GH¢442K for commercial agriculture

The initiative is part of the BPA's Livelihood Enhancement Programme (LEP)

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has disbursed over GH¢442,000 to 160 farmers in Bui, a resettlement community in the Banda District of the Bono Region, to encourage commercial agriculture.

This initiative, according to Graphic Online, is part of the BPA's Livelihood Enhancement Programme (LEP), aimed at improving the quality of life for those affected by the Bui hydroelectric project's construction.



The beneficiaries, mainly yam and groundnut farmers, are part of 815 eligible individuals expected to benefit from the second phase of the LEP.



The first and second phases have already assisted around 660 individuals affected by the dam construction.



During the presentation of the financial support, BPA's CEO, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, emphasized the authority's commitment to enhancing the socio-economic livelihoods of locals, especially the Project Affected Persons (PAPs), to alleviate their challenges. He highlighted farming as a lucrative venture in the area and encouraged farmers to remain dedicated to their work.

Eric Acheampong, Deputy Director of Human and Natural Resources at the BPA, acknowledged challenges faced during the implementation of phase one but assured stakeholders of the authority's resolve to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people.



The BPA's Agricultural Modernisation Module, known as the BPA LEP 2 Irrigation Farming Module, aims to strategically invest in the farming endeavors of PAPs.



Nana Kwadwo Wuo II, Chief of Bui, commended the BPA for its contributions to the community and urged further efforts to employ unemployed youth in the area.



Farmers expressed gratitude for the support and requested assistance in accessing markets and obtaining fair prices for their produce.