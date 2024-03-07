Bukayo Saka explains why he respects Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R)

Bukayo Saka has openly expressed his deep admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The English player, who has been in excellent form lately with seven goals in his last nine games for the Gunners, spoke about the immense respect he has for the Portuguese veteran.



"Personally, I can't imagine playing for as long as Cristiano Ronaldo, and that's why I have so much respect for him. When I was younger, he was my role model, but now that I play football professionally, I have more respect for him," the 22-year-old said as quoted by The Nassr Zone.

Ronaldo's inspirational journey continues to impact young players like Saka, who aspire to achieve the same level of success that the legendary footballer has enjoyed throughout his illustrious career across various countries.