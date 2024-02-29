CAF Champions League: Daniel Laryea to officiate Simba SC vs. Jwaneng Galaxy FC

Daniel Laryea

The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League match between Simba SC and Jwaneng Galaxy FC will be officiated by Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea.

The game is set to take place on March 2, 2024, at the national stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



Laryea, who recently officiated at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nation in Cote D’Ivoire, will be supported by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant I), Roland Nii Dodoo Addy (Assistant II), and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official) during the match.

In addition to the on-field officials, the list of officials includes Angesom Ogbamariam from Eritrea, Commissioner Evarist Menkouande Referee Assessor from Cameroon, Timothy Mazhindu, a General Coordinator from Zimbabwe, and Humphrey Tlhobelo, a Security Officer from South Africa.



Simba SC, one of Tanzania's most successful clubs, will aim to secure a vital victory over their Botswana opponents, Jwaneng Galaxy FC. The latter will be looking to make a statement against the formidable Simba SC team.