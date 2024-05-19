CAF Champions League: Goalless draw between Esperance and Ahly in first leg of final

The CAF Champions League final's first leg between Esperance and Ahly concluded in a goalless draw

The CAF Champions League final's first leg concluded in a goalless draw as Espérance Sportive de Tunis were unable to secure a win against defending champions Al Ahly SC on Saturday evening in Rades.

Espérance, the four-time champions, missed the opportunity to take advantage of their home ground before the challenging return leg in Cairo next Saturday. Despite dominating possession, Espérance struggled to create clear-cut chances against Al Ahly's solid defense.



Rodrigues Silver had a close chance early on with a header from a Houssem Tka cross, but missed the target.



Al Ahly's Al Shahat also had a powerful shot before halftime that narrowly missed.

The match remained scoreless at halftime, with both teams eager to break the deadlock in the second half. Espérance continued to push forward, but Al Ahly's defense remained strong.



The introduction of Al Ahly's key player, Afsha, boosted their attack. As the match ended in a draw, Al Ahly's experienced players, including Percy Tau, controlled possession to secure the result.



The second leg in Cairo is set to be an exciting match as both teams compete for the prestigious club football title in Africa.