Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

CAF Champions League prelims: FC Samartex beat Victoria Utd 2-0 on aggregate to advance to next round

FC Samartex43322 FC Samartex

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, have successfully advanced to the second round of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live