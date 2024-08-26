CAF Champions League prelims: FC Samartex beat Victoria Utd 2-0 on aggregate to advance to next round

FC Samartex, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, have successfully advanced to the second round of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

This achievement follows their 2-0 aggregate victory over Victoria United from Cameroon in the initial round. Last weekend, the Ghanaian team traveled to Cameroon, where they secured a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg of the matchup.



Today, FC Samartex played host to Victoria United in the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium. Despite numerous opportunities, only one goal was scored during the match.



A decisive goal from Isaac Afful in the 8th minute of the first half enabled FC Samartex to triumph 1-0.

This victory propels FC Samartex into the second round of the playoffs for the group stage of the CAF Champions League, with an aggregate score of 2-0.



The Ghanaian champions are set to face Raja Casablanca in the upcoming round of the playoffs.