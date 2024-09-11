CAF Confederation Cup: CS Constantine touch down in Ghana ahead of Nsoatreman clash

Algerian club CS

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Algerian team CS Constantine has successfully reached Ghana for their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg match against Nsoatreman FC.

The Smurfs are set to face the Ghanaian FA champions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2024, before welcoming them for the return leg in Constantine a week later.

The team arrived at Kotoka International Airport around 3 PM via a chartered Air Algerie flight and proceeded to Alisa Hotel, their accommodation for the duration of their stay.



