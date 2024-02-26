CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC beat Club Africain to stay top of Group C

Dreams FC won the game with a 1-0 scoreline

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian side, Dreams Football Club are a step away from making it to the knockout stage of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side on Sunday afternoon defeated Club Africain from Tunisia by a goal to nil.



The encounter between Dreams FC and Club Africain was played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



It was a fifth-round contest in Group C of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.



In the tough contest that ensued in the 90 minutes, neither side could equalise in the first half.

Five minutes into the second half, Godfred Atuahene scored with a fine effort to give Dreams FC the lead.



Despite the efforts of both teams, there were no other goals as the Ghanaian side held on to secure a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.



The win means Dreams FC will stay top of the Group C standings with 12 points heading into the final round of group games in the CAF Confederation Cup.