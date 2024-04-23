CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC can beat Zamalek in Kumasi - Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom

Ex-Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has called for support for Dreams FC as they gear up for their crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash against Zamalek.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg, Dreams FC is getting ready to take on Zamalek at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Inkoom, in an interview with Maakye Sports, stressed the importance of the upcoming match and urged Ghanaians to rally behind Dreams FC. He emphasized the need for composure and positivity.



Highlighting the significance of mindset in facing Zamalek, Inkoom expressed his unwavering belief in Dreams FC's ability to secure victory with the right attitude. "They need to remain calm, stay positive, and I believe they can achieve the desired results."

While acknowledging Zamalek's strength, Inkoom instilled hope by mentioning, "Zamalek is not invincible. They can be defeated. However, it all depends on the mindset they bring to the game."



Dreams FC carries a significant responsibility as they strive to become the first Ghanaian team in twenty years to advance to the final of the Confederation Cup.