CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC holds Zamalek to a goalless draw in Egypt

Dreams FC hold Zamalek to a 0-0 draw in the first-leg semi-final

Zamalek, the Egyptian giants, were unable to break the deadlock against Dreams FC in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

The Ghana FA Cup holders managed to secure a crucial goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium, giving them an advantage going into the return leg.



Despite the intimidating atmosphere, Dreams FC showed great resilience and prevented Zamalek from scoring on their home turf. With only six shots on target out of 25 attempts, Zamalek's limited success is a testament to Dreams FC's determination.



Although the Ghanaian outfit had limited goal-scoring opportunities, they managed to keep a clean sheet against Zamalek. This result is a positive one for the reigning FA Cup champions, but they must remain focused for the upcoming return encounter.

Dreams FC has an unbeaten record at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Confederation Cup and will aim to maintain it when they face Zamalek.



A victory in Kumasi would be a historic achievement for Dreams FC in their first-ever participation in African competition.