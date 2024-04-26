CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC should be careful of dangerous Zamalek - Yaw Acheampong

Yaw Acheampong

Aduana FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong, has provided important guidance to Dreams FC in preparation for their CAF Confederation Cup semi-final encounter with Zamalek.

The Still Believe Boys, after a draw in the first leg in Egypt, are getting ready for the return leg in Kumasi. Acheampong has highlighted the challenge posed by the Egyptian giants.



Acheampong stressed the importance of being cautious, pointing out Zamalek's status as a strong team capable of changing the course of any match.



"It is crucial for them to proceed with caution as Zamalek is a formidable club. Just like when facing a team like Real Madrid, they must be vigilant. Despite their current form, Zamalek can be very dangerous in specific matches.

"They should not take unnecessary risks. We must give our all and show our support. Our main goal is to qualify for the next round. I urge everyone to back them," he expressed during an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.



"While they have performed admirably to reach this stage, securing a victory against Zamalek is still necessary to advance to the final," he added, emphasizing the team's ultimate objective.