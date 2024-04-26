CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams are going all out to score against Zamalek but with caution - Karim Zito

Karim Zito

Dreams FC's head coach, Karim Zito, has conveyed his confidence that the forthcoming second leg match against Egypt's SC Zamalek will present a tougher challenge compared to the initial encounter.

Set to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28 at 16:00 GMT, this match carries great significance for Dreams FC.



After a goalless draw with Zamalek in Egypt, the Still Believe team is eager to secure a victory to advance to the CAF Confederation Cup final in their debut appearance in the competition.



Zito stressed the complexity of the upcoming game, remarking, "We had a meeting prior to our training session where we discussed that this stage we are entering is more demanding than the previous one and is more unpredictable, so we must not hold back.

"We will be attacking with full force but also being cautious," Zito informed Citi Sports.



Zamalek's Portuguese coach, Jose Gomes, expressed disappointment over his team's missed opportunities in the last match, setting the scene for a fierce and closely fought rematch.