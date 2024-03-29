CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaians should expect victory on Sunday - Ishmael Dede

Dreams FC will play Stade Malien on March 31 for first-leg

Ishmael Dede, the forward for Dreams FC, has shown strong belief in his team's capability to secure a victory against Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final clash.

He emphasized the team's dedication to working hard for both the country and the club. Dede assured Ghanaians of a great performance and a win. He also mentioned the challenging return leg in Kumasi, stating that they are prepared to fight hard.



The team, accompanied by experienced coach Karim Zito, left Ghana on Friday with a strong contingent.

They have shown impressive progress in the tournament, from the qualifying rounds to topping their group and now reaching the knockout stage. The team, consisting of 23 players, four management team members, and nine technical staff members, is expected to arrive later in the day and undergo necessary preparations for the crucial encounter on Sunday.



Dreams FC's outstanding performance in their first Africa campaign has gained them recognition among the top clubs on the continent. The highly anticipated match is set to begin on Sunday at 5 pm local time.