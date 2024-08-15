CAF Confederation Cup: I have a plan for Elect-Sport FC clash on Sunday – Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, Nsoatreman FC head coach

Nsoatreman FC head coach, Yaw Preko, has reassured fans that he has a solid strategy for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup match against Elect-Sport FC of Chad.

As the Ghana Premier League side prepares for the first round of the preliminary stage, Coach Preko expressed confidence in his team's readiness.



Following a week of intensive training after the Nsenkyire Cup, he is optimistic about their performance in the first leg on Sunday, September 18.

Preko emphasized a calm approach, focusing on taking the competition "game after game" without putting undue pressure on the players.



