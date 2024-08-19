Sports

CAF Confederation Cup: I’m proud of myself and my players – Coach Yaw Preko speaks on win over Elect-Sport

Yaw Preko21 Yaw Preko

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Coach Yaw Preko of Nsoatreman FC has conveyed his pride following the team's impressive 3-0 victory over Elect-Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup. In a post-match interview conducted after the match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction with both his performance and that of his players in achieving this significant result.

