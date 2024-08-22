Sports

CAF Confederation Cup: Lesotho officials to referee Nsoatreman FC’s away clash against Elect-Sport

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has designated Lesotho referee Lebalang Martin Mokete to oversee the significant match between Elect-Sport FC and Nsoatreman FC in the CAF Confederation Cup, which is set to take place next weekend.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live