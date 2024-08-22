CAF Confederation Cup: Lesotho officials to referee Nsoatreman FC’s away clash against Elect-Sport

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has designated Lesotho referee Lebalang Martin Mokete to oversee the significant match between Elect-Sport FC and Nsoatreman FC in the CAF Confederation Cup, which is set to take place next weekend.

On the day of the match, the referee will collaborate with fellow countrymen to ensure adherence to the rules of the game.



“Lebalang Martin Mokete from Lesotho will officiate the second leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup between Elect Sport from Chad and Ghana’s Nsoatreman FC.



The 34-year-old will be supported by compatriots Moses Moses Mapoho (Assistant I), Siza Shaun Shaun Dlagamandla Siza (Assistant II), and Retselisitsoe David David Molise (Fourth Official),” stated a notice from the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, August 21.

Additionally, Jean Marie Koyakobo from the Central African Republic will serve as the Match Commissioner.



The match is scheduled to commence at 3 pm at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on Saturday, August 24, with Ghanaian team Nsoatreman FC entering the contest with a 3-0 lead from the first leg.