CAF Confederation Cup: Nsoatreman have a plan for Elect-Sport reverse fixture – Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has indicated that his team is well-prepared for the upcoming reverse fixture against Elect-Sport in the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, following their victory in the first leg.

The FA Cup champions, who are participating in this competition for the first time, secured a 3-0 win against the Chadian team at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Abdul Rahman was instrumental in the match, scoring two goals, while Kwabena Adu Meider contributed the third, establishing a solid advantage for the Nsoatre-based club.



"We are approaching this challenge step by step," Yaw Preko remarked after the match.



"We will focus on each game individually. We all witnessed the performance of Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup. I have had discussions with my colleague, Karim Zito.

"We have devised a strategy. The players returned to training three weeks ago, and we are making significant efforts regarding their fitness levels."



Nsoatreman FC is set to travel to Yaoundé for the second leg in Cameroon on August 24.



The victor of this matchup will proceed to the next round, where they will face either CS Constantine from Algeria or Police FC from Rwanda in September.