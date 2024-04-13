CAF Confederation Cup: We’ve spent over $400K so far - Dreams FC General Manager

Ameenu Shardow, Dreams FC General Manager

Dreams FC's General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has disclosed that the club has invested more than four hundred thousand dollars during their journey in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The FA Cup champions have made history by advancing to the semi-finals in their debut appearance.



Their remarkable achievements include defeating former champions Stade Malien and Tunisia's Club Africain, earning them a spot in the semi-finals.

Dreams FC's dominance was further demonstrated by finishing on top of Group C in the Confederation Cup, establishing themselves as a strong contender in the tournament.



In an interview with Joy Sports, Ameenu stated, "We have spent over four hundred thousand dollars in the CAF Confederation Cup so far. However, the positive news is that despite our expenses, we will not be facing any financial losses."