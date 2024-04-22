CAF Confederation Cup: We will not sit back like we did against Zamalek in Egypt – Karim Zito

Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has stated that his team will adopt an offensive approach in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup second leg semifinal match. Unlike the goalless first leg in Cairo, Dreams FC will not adopt a defensive strategy.

The crucial match will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium next Sunday, with Dreams FC benefiting from the support of their home crowd.



"I will make changes to our style of play. We will not sit back like we did in the first leg because a 1-0 scoreline may not be favorable," Zito explained to Joy Sports upon the team's arrival in Accra on Monday.

"Both teams will have opportunities, but the advantage we possess is playing at home, without the support of the opposing team's fans in Kumasi," he concluded.



Before departing on Wednesday evening, Dreams FC will conduct two training sessions in Accra.