CAF Confederations Cup: Dreams FC secures crucial victory over Stade Malien

Dreams FC achieved a significant triumph in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup against Stade Malien, securing a crucial away win at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako.

The match was marked by John Antwi's standout performance, scoring two goals that proved decisive for Dreams FC.



Despite Stade Malien's early control of the game and several missed opportunities in the first half, Dreams FC capitalized on their chances, with Antwi's clinical finishing ultimately making the difference for the visiting team.



The match was characterized by moments of high intensity, with Godfred Atuahene receiving a caution early in the second half for a late challenge, setting the stage for a fiercely contested encounter between the two sides.

Although Stade Malien initially took the lead with a powerful strike from Yoro Diaby, Dreams FC quickly responded, with Agyenim Boateng Mensah testing the opposing goalkeeper before Antwi scored the equalizing goal.



A pivotal moment came when Dreams FC was awarded a penalty following a handball, which Antwi converted to secure his brace and seal a remarkable comeback for the Ghanaian team.



The victory sets the stage for an eagerly anticipated second leg between Dreams FC and Stade Malien on April 7, 2024, with Dreams FC aiming to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.