CAF President Patrice Motsepe addresses Samuel Eto'o allegations, emphasizes importance of due process

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), recently had an interview with France 24 television in Rabat, Morocco.

During the interview, he provided an update on the ongoing investigation against Samuel Eto'o, who is the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot).



The investigation was initiated in August after allegations of match-fixing and other misconduct surfaced. It was launched based on the request of various stakeholders in Cameroonian football.



In response to the accusations, Samuel Eto'o expressed his dissatisfaction at not being allowed to present his side of the story. He also stated his intention to sue CAF for defamation in March.



Addressing this issue, Patrice Motsepe emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective.



While acknowledging Samuel Eto'o's remarkable career as a footballer and expressing pride in his achievements on the field, Motsepe also stressed the significance of applying the law equally to everyone, regardless of their status or accomplishments.

"It is crucial to have a balanced view. On one hand, Samuel Eto'o will always be remembered as a highly talented football player, and we take pride in his accomplishments. That is an undeniable fact," stated Motsepe.



"However, we must also consider these allegations not only about Samuel Eto'o but also about others. From the perspective of CAF, it is essential to thoroughly investigate every complaint, allegation, and accusation. This must be done ethically, by global principles, such as the presumption of innocence. It is not just about football; it is about what is happening across Africa and the world," Motsepe added.



Motsepe concluded by emphasizing that no one, including himself as the President of CAF, is above the law.



The decision regarding the investigation should not solely rely on the hearing but also adhere to the rules set by CAF and FIFA.