CAF President Patrice Motsepe to attend funeral of Issa Hayatou

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
CAF President Patrice Motsepe will attend the funeral of Issa Hayatou, Africa’s longest-serving football leader, who passed away last week.
The service will be held in Garoua, Cameroon.
Motsepe, along with FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto'o, CAF Vice-Presidents, and other high-profile figures, will pay tribute to Hayatou, who led CAF from 1988 to 2017.
Motsepe extended heartfelt condolences, praising Hayatou’s significant contributions to African football.
