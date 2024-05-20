CAF celebrate Mohammed Kudus' stunner against Manchester City

Mohammed Kudus

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has commended Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian star, for his exceptional goal against Manchester City on the final day of the English Premier League.

Kudus scored a remarkable overhead kick goal during West Ham United's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.



This goal marked his eighth goal in the Premier League, showcasing his brilliance.



CAF took to their social media platform to celebrate this outstanding strike by the Ghanaian player.



Despite the loss, Kudus managed to find the back of the net, reducing the deficit for his team before halftime.

Manchester City ultimately secured the victory with a goal from Spain international Rodri, securing their fourth consecutive title.



Since joining West Ham United, Kudus has been impressive, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the Premier League.



In total, he has registered 18 goals and 7 assists across all competitions this season.



It is anticipated that he will be included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification matches against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.