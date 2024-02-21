CAF confirms details for Medeama SC vs Al Ahly champions league game

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finalised arrangements for the upcoming Champions League clash between Medeama SC and the Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
The crucial Group D encounter is set to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 4:00 PM.
Heading into the match, Al Ahly holds the top spot in the group with six points from four games, while Medeama SC trails at the bottom with four points.
Here are the details:
Competition: CAF Champions League
Match: Medeama SC vs Al Ahly
Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium
Kick-off: 4:00 PM
Match Officials:
Referee: Tanguy Patrice Mbiame – Gabon
Assistant I: Elvis Guy Noupue – Cameroon
Assistant II: Urbain Ondo Ndong – Gabon
Fourth Official: Cregue Fleury Moukagni – Gabon
Match Commissioner: Alhaji Babagana Kalli – Nigeria
Referee Assessor: Shantali Shuaibu Aminu – Nigeria
General Coordinator: Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril – Nigeria
Media Officer: Sannie Ibrahim Daara – Ghana
Security Officer: Queen Wutdeama Otarakpo – Nigeria