CAF confirms details for Medeama SC vs Al Ahly champions league game

Medeama 345.jpeg Medeama SC plays Al Ahly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Wed, 21 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finalised arrangements for the upcoming Champions League clash between Medeama SC and the Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The crucial Group D encounter is set to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 4:00 PM.

Heading into the match, Al Ahly holds the top spot in the group with six points from four games, while Medeama SC trails at the bottom with four points.

Here are the details:

Competition: CAF Champions League

Match: Medeama SC vs Al Ahly

Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Kick-off: 4:00 PM

Match Officials:

Referee: Tanguy Patrice Mbiame – Gabon

Assistant I: Elvis Guy Noupue – Cameroon

Assistant II: Urbain Ondo Ndong – Gabon

Fourth Official: Cregue Fleury Moukagni – Gabon

Match Commissioner: Alhaji Babagana Kalli – Nigeria

Referee Assessor: Shantali Shuaibu Aminu – Nigeria

General Coordinator: Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril – Nigeria

Media Officer: Sannie Ibrahim Daara – Ghana

Security Officer: Queen Wutdeama Otarakpo – Nigeria

