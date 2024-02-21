CAF confirms details for Medeama SC vs Al Ahly champions league game

Medeama SC plays Al Ahly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finalised arrangements for the upcoming Champions League clash between Medeama SC and the Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The crucial Group D encounter is set to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 4:00 PM.



Heading into the match, Al Ahly holds the top spot in the group with six points from four games, while Medeama SC trails at the bottom with four points.



Here are the details:



Competition: CAF Champions League



Match: Medeama SC vs Al Ahly



Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Kick-off: 4:00 PM



Match Officials:



Referee: Tanguy Patrice Mbiame – Gabon



Assistant I: Elvis Guy Noupue – Cameroon



Assistant II: Urbain Ondo Ndong – Gabon



Fourth Official: Cregue Fleury Moukagni – Gabon

Match Commissioner: Alhaji Babagana Kalli – Nigeria



Referee Assessor: Shantali Shuaibu Aminu – Nigeria



General Coordinator: Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril – Nigeria



Media Officer: Sannie Ibrahim Daara – Ghana



Security Officer: Queen Wutdeama Otarakpo – Nigeria