CAF dismisses reports of potential AFCON 2025 postponement

CAF has dismissed reports suggesting a potential postponement of the much-anticipated AFCON 2025

Source: Footballghana

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has refuted rumours about the possible postponement of AFCON 2025 in response to circulating reports.

CAF-affiliated media clarified that the executive committee will convene to discuss and finalize the dates for the tournament.



An official statement from CAF is expected to follow the meeting.

The news of the alleged postponement, linked to the rescheduling of the Club World Cup, has been widely covered by various media outlets.



