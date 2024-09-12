CAF releases draw procedure for Beach Soccer AFCON, Egypt 2024

Menu ›
Sports
Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Apexnewshub
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the draw process for the group stage of the Beach Soccer AFCON Egypt 2024.
After an almost eight-year hiatus from continental competition, Ghana’s Black Sharks return and are grouped in Pot 3 alongside Mauritania, who recently triumphed over Nigeria in the qualifications.
According to the competition regulations, the host nation Egypt is seeded in Group A, while Senegal, recognized as Africa's top-ranked team, is assigned to Group B.
Read full article
Source: Apexnewshub