CAF releases draw procedure for Beach Soccer AFCON, Egypt 2024

Confederation Of African Football (CAF.png Confederation of African Football (CAF

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the draw process for the group stage of the Beach Soccer AFCON Egypt 2024.

After an almost eight-year hiatus from continental competition, Ghana’s Black Sharks return and are grouped in Pot 3 alongside Mauritania, who recently triumphed over Nigeria in the qualifications.

According to the competition regulations, the host nation Egypt is seeded in Group A, while Senegal, recognized as Africa's top-ranked team, is assigned to Group B.

Read full article

Source: Apexnewshub