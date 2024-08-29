CAF unveils new identity for prestigious Super Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has introduced a new identity for the CAF Super Cup, marking an exciting new chapter in the evolving story of African football.

The CAF Super Cup, recognized as one of the continent's leading club tournaments, features a contest between the champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the winners of the CAF Confederation Cup each year.



Scheduled for Friday, 27 September 2024, the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The refreshed identity of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup is inspired by the design of the actual trophy, similar to the new branding that CAF presented prior to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.