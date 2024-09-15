CAFCL: Samartex held by Raja of Morocco to a 2:2 draw

Samartex now faces a tough challenge in Morocco

Ghana Premier League champions Samartex FC drew 2-2 with Raja Casablanca in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round in Accra.

Samartex initially led through goals by Francis Gyetuah and Michael Ephson after Raja's Mohamed Zrida opened the scoring.



However, Raja equalized in the second half, gaining an advantage with the away goals rule.

Samartex now faces a tough challenge in Morocco, needing a win or a high-scoring draw to advance, while Raja will progress with a scoreless or 1-1 draw, bolstered by their home crowd advantage.



