CBG Denies Sale Rumors, Confirms Government Ownership

Cbg Scaled Consolidated Bank Ghana

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has officially denied circulating social media rumors suggesting the bank has been sold. In a statement released by its management, CBG reaffirmed that the Government of Ghana remains its sole shareholder and that no change in ownership has occurred.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live