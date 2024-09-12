CSA reports profits of R815 million for 2023-24

A South Africa fan at the SA20 tournament SA20

Cricket South Africa (CSA) reported a profit of R815 million (US$ 45.6 million) for the 2023-24 fiscal year, following a series of matches against India, including two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is during December and January, along with a successful SA20 tournament.

As the main stakeholder in the T20 league, CSA generated R54 million (US$ 3.02 million) in profits from the event, which experienced significant growth.

This positive outcome contrasts with the losses recorded over the previous three fiscal years—2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23—totaling R538 million (US$ 30.14 million). The recovery was primarily attributed to increased revenue from broadcast rights, which account for 54% of CSA's total income.



