Caitlin Clark becomes fastest WNBA player to reach 300 assists with a double-double in Indiana Fever comeback victory

Clark drives to the basket while swarmed by Atlanta defenders.

Source: CNN

The 22-year-old player achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 26 points, dishing out 12 assists, and securing five rebounds in the Fever's comeback win, marking her 14th double-double of the season, a new franchise record.

She also made four three-pointers, bringing her season total to 111 and extending the rookie record she set in late August.



Clark's outstanding performance highlighted a notable evening for the last three No. 1 draft picks in the WNBA.

The 2023 top pick, Aliyah Boston, led the Fever with a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, while Rhyne Howard, the 2022 first overall selection for the Dream, scored an impressive 36 points.



