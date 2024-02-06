Cameroon Football Federation rejects Eto'o's resignation

Samuel Eto'o

The Cameroon Football Federation's Executive Committee has declined the resignation of Samuel Eto'o, its president, despite the underwhelming performance of the Indomitable Lions in the AFCON 2023.

Cameroon was eliminated from the competition after losing to Nigeria 2-0 in the Round of 16. As a result, Eto'o, the Federation president, tendered his resignation.



In December 2021, the former striker, who won the Champions League three times and the AFCON twice, was elected president of Fecafoot following an incredibly successful career for teams like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea.



His tenure hasn't been without controversy, either, with a number of contentious incidents during the previous two and a half years.

Read the statement below:



